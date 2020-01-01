Ninth annual ‘First Day Hike’ at Chief Logan State Park

LOGAN, W.Va. (WOWK) – Today marks the ninth annual ‘First Day Hike’ held at Chief Logan State Park.

Ten West Virginia state parks participate in this national event; which began in 2011. About 25 hikers showed up to Chief Logan, to ring in the new year with a new hike.

One couple has participated in the hike since the very beginning: “It’s just a way to get out and get moving,” says Sammy Stump.

Sammy and his wife, Emma Stump, are in their late 70s; and every year they hike in this New Year tradition.

“The hike was just wonderful,” says Emma Stump. “We had such a good time. It’s a little cool, but the weather was not bad. It was fun, a lot of fun.”

If you missed the ‘First Day Hike,’ don’t worry; there are plenty more events coming up at the state parks across West Virginia!

Here is a link to their website, where those events are listed: https://wvstateparks.com/