Ninth annual ‘First Day Hike’ at Chief Logan State Park

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOGAN, W.Va. (WOWK) – Today marks the ninth annual ‘First Day Hike’ held at Chief Logan State Park.

Ten West Virginia state parks participate in this national event; which began in 2011. About 25 hikers showed up to Chief Logan, to ring in the new year with a new hike.

One couple has participated in the hike since the very beginning: “It’s just a way to get out and get moving,” says Sammy Stump.

Sammy and his wife, Emma Stump, are in their late 70s; and every year they hike in this New Year tradition.

“The hike was just wonderful,” says Emma Stump. “We had such a good time. It’s a little cool, but the weather was not bad. It was fun, a lot of fun.”

If you missed the ‘First Day Hike,’ don’t worry; there are plenty more events coming up at the state parks across West Virginia!

Here is a link to their website, where those events are listed: https://wvstateparks.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events