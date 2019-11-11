Nitro celebrates Veteran’s Day with two ceremonies

NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK) – Many West Virginia communities hold ceremonies in honor of Veteran’s Day, but Nitro stands out for holding 2.

The ceremony is a chance for both veterans and community members to come together and open up a bigger conversation.

“I think there’s an increasing civilian/military divide”, says West Virginia Air National Guard General Christopher Walker, “But I know within West Virginia we can turn that around because the community and whole state is so patriotic and so pro military”.

The city of Nitro especially shows their appreciation for veterans.

“Nitro is one of the most patriotic cities in the state of West Virginia”, says Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt, “I think if you look around our town you’ll see that”.

The ceremony recognized mental illnesses that may come with serving our country and ways citizens can be cautious and aware.

“The best way to tackle some of the problems were having with some of our soldiers and airman with suicides or any other mental illness is to actually have more of a sense of community”, says General Walker.

And the community didn’t disappoint by coming out to the Nitro Veteran’s Memorial to honor veterans from the Mountain State and around the country.

The second Nitro Veterans Ceremony will be held Monday at the Nitro Veterans Memorial at the corner of 21st Street and First Avenue at 7:30 A.M.