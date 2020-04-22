Nitro city elections rescheduled for July 2020

FILE – In this March 17, 2020, file photo voters walk into a polling station for the Florida presidential primary in Bonita Springs, Fla. Scrambling to address voting concerns amid a pandemic, election officials from Nevada to Florida are scaling back or eliminating opportunities for people to cast ballots in person. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NITRO, WV (WOWK). – Nitro’s city election has been moved from Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to Tuesday, July 21, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second time the elections have been rescheduled, said Joe Stevens, public information officer for the City of Nitro.

The elected offices on the ballot include:

Mayor

Recorder

Three Council at Large

Four Ward Council seats

Dates for the early voting period are July 8, 2020 through July 18, 2020 in Nitro City Hall. This includes two Saturdays, July, 11 and July 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Absentee voting will be available.

For more information contact Rita Cox, Nitro Recorder, 304-755-0707, or rcox@cityofnitro.org.

