Nitro city elections rescheduled for July 2020

NITRO, WV (WOWK). – Nitro’s city election has been moved from Tuesday, June 2, 2020 to Tuesday, July 21, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the second time the elections have been rescheduled, said Joe Stevens, public information officer for the City of Nitro.
The elected offices on the ballot include:
- Mayor
- Recorder
- Three Council at Large
- Four Ward Council seats
Dates for the early voting period are July 8, 2020 through July 18, 2020 in Nitro City Hall. This includes two Saturdays, July, 11 and July 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Absentee voting will be available.
For more information contact Rita Cox, Nitro Recorder, 304-755-0707, or rcox@cityofnitro.org.
