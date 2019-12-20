Nitro Mission Team feeds hundreds of families in need

NITRO, WV (WOWK) More than a dozen churches teamed up to take care of people in their community this holiday season.

The Nitro Mission Team provided food, clothing and gifts to nearly 300 families Friday.

Volunteers packed boxes with everything from bread to turkey to canned goods and helped needy families load the boxes in their vehicles.

It takes a great deal of work to make it all happen but those involved say they get as much as they give.

“Everybody is dressed up we are singing Christmas songs and just saying Merry Christmas to everybody and it’s a wonderful thing to be involved with,” said Bill Fortune. He leads the Nitro Mission Team.

Throughout the year churches in the community collect donations for this giveaway and provide volunteers to help with all of the work involved.