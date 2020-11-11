Nitro remembering World War I for Veterans Day

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Tomorrow is Veterans Day. Which originally marked the end of World War I; but has since evolved into a day to honor all who have served our country.

While many observances are being scaled back due to the pandemic, one took place in nitro this evening. Our nation’s and local veterans were remembered at the veterans memorial at 21st street and first avenue with the playing of taps.

A boy scout troop and cub scout pack 188, and the Nitro High School ROTC, took part in a sunset flag ceremony. We asked one veteran what he wants younger generations to know about serving our country.

“In the military you are part of a family with many different backgrounds and religions and all the color palette i guess you can say. you learn very quickly to be acceptable of everybody’s beliefs.” Cpl. Jim Mcdade, Post 187 Winfield, U.S. Marine Corps

Nitro was home to a large explosives-making plant during World War l. It’s one reason why the city is known as, “a living memorial to world war one.”