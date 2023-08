NITRO, WV. (WOWK) – Police are investigating a reported shooting in Nitro.

Dispatch says it happened on Fox Trot Lane around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews on the scene tell 13 News the shooting was possibly a domestic situation.

No injuries were reported. There is no word on if police have a suspect or anyone in custody at this time.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.