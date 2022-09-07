NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The Nitro community is coming together for a special cause on Friday, Sept. 9.

The Nitro High School Pep Club has dubbed Friday night’s football game against Herbert Hoover as a “Blue Out” to honor the memory of 14-year-old Leah Strickland. The Herbert Hoover ninth grader who was on the girls’ soccer team was killed in a car crash on I-79 around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 near Amma.

Leah and her father, Herbert Hoover girl’s soccer coach Michael Strickland, were coming home from a game in Braxton County when the crash happened.

“In the end, we are just a big community, and we need to come together as one,” said Payten Elkins, a Nitro High School student. I hope that this can be a way to honor Leah and her legacy. And as a soccer player myself, this was a loss for the whole soccer community, and I just want to be able to honor her in the best way possible.”

The Nitro High School Pep Club has sold more than 400 T-shirts made by the students in Leah’s honor, and the community will be wearing them at the game.

The money raised through the shirts will go toward a scholarship to be named in memory of Leah.

Nitro is challenging all schools that play the Huskies this season to do the same in Leah’s honor.