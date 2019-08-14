Nitro toddler wounded in accidental shooting

Nitro, W. Va. – (WOWK) A three-year-old Nitro boy is in the hospital after the chief of police tells us he shot himself.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Police are still investigating but the chief tells us it appears the father had the gun and set it down as he was getting ready to leave the home. That’s when the child got a hold of it and shot himself in the head. The child is in stable condition at an area hospital at this time.

The chief says it is too early to say if any charges will be filed at this point.