No. 17 West Virginia at TCU: TV/stream info, odds, matchup and more

The 17th-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) are hitting the road once again to square off against the TCU Horned Frogs (14-12, 5-8) to resume Big 12 play on Saturday in Fort Worth. This contest is a rematch of their Jan. 14 meeting, in which the Mountaineers dominated the Horned Frogs, 81-49.

Matchup review

Three of the top big men in the Big 12 met in Morgantown in January, and WVU’s Derek Culver would ultimately be the one to lead the Mountaineers to a win.

TCU’s Kevin Samuel was quite successfully neutralized by WVU, who held him to just 6 points and 3 rebounds before he fouled out in 27 minutes of play. On the other end of the floor, Derek Culver logged a 17-point, 11-rebound double double as he was able to stay clear of foul trouble. Oscar Tshiebwe also made a major contribution, adding 11 points and 6 rebounds.

This contest was a bright spot offensively for West Virginia. Along with Tshiebwe and Culver, Miles McBride and Jermaine Haley also hit double-figure scoring numbers with 11 points each while the team shot 57.7 percent from the field as a whole. The Horned Frogs, on the other hand, were able to make just 31.8 percent of their attempts and gave up 20 turnovers.

Who’s favored?

Odds are yet to be released for this matchup, however the Mountaineers are 76.5-percent favorites to win according to the Matchup Predictor from ESPN’s Basketball Power Index.

So far this year, West Virginia is 19-7 against the spread, with a 4-6 mark in their last ten games. TCU is 8-17 on the season against the spread, with a 2-8 mark in their last 14.

Where to watch

The Saturday matchup will tip off at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

Listening on the radio? Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs will have the call on the Mountaineer Sports Network by Learfield IMG. West Virginia Illustrated will also have updates from the WVU Coliseum on our live game log as well as on social media.