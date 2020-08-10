No COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Lawrence County

A sign posted outside of the Lawrence County Health Department in Ironton, Ohio (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Despite an outbreak last week at a nursing home in Ironton, the Lawrence County Health Department says the trend of COVID-19 cases in slowly decreasing.

As of noon Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, the county reported four new cases of COVID-19 but Sunday, no new cases were reported.

Public health officials now hope the numbers stay low.

“It was a pleasant surprise,” said Debbie Fisher, public information officer for the health department about Sundays lack of cases. “We knew that a lot of people are wearing masks and doing things that they’re supposed to bed doing.”

The health department continues to encourage the use of face coverings and maintaining social distancing as numbers could still spike, especially with school starting soon.

Officials say the outbreak at the nursing home is contained.

