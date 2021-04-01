No injuries reported in two morning crashes involving school buses

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash that involved two Kanawha County school buses caused traffic delays this morning.

It happened near the Greenbriar Street exit in Charleston. Between both school buses, around 30 kids were on the bus at the time. This was the second school bus crash to happened this morning, The first involved one bus and a van on MacCorkle Avenue South West.

No injuries were reported in either crash.