CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Day one of jury selection for the man accused of killing a Charleston police officer has wrapped up, and it is expected to continue tomorrow.

However, with day one now in the books, no jurors have been selected yet from the first group. Court officials say certain potential jurors that have been asked to return will return tomorrow, Friday, June 3, at 9 a.m. for more closed door questioning.

This is the second attempt to select jurors for the trial of Joshua Phillips, as not enough potential jurors showed up for his previous trial date in March 2022.

This time around, the court is taking a more aggressive approach, and no less than 100 jurors were ordered in. The goal is to have a jury picked by Monday.

Phillips is accused of shooting and killing CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson in December 2020. Johnson was shot in the line of duty while responding to a parking complaint on Dec. 1, 2020, and died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.

On Dec. 12, 2020, Phillips was formally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in April 2021.

Phillips’ trial was previously scheduled to start back in March 2022, however, Judge Jennifer Bailey said at that time there were not enough jurors available to begin the trial. Judge Bailey also ruled that the case will remain in Kanawha County following a change of venue request from the defense.