No new COVID-19 related deaths reported today, 320 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today marks the third time this week state health officials are not reporting a COVID-19 related fatality in the Mountain State.

Earlier this week, Monday’s report was the second consecutive day in which no deaths were reported.

The state remains with 422 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

As of 10 a.m., The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources report 320 new COVID-19 cases in the state, making the state’s new total to 21,712 cases.

Number of cases per county: Barbour (172), Berkeley (1,507), Boone (335), Braxton (59), Brooke (202), Cabell (1,317), Calhoun (33), Clay (58), Doddridge (70), Fayette (752), Gilmer (64), Grant (182), Greenbrier (171), Hampshire (123), Hancock (210), Hardy (103), Harrison (634), Jackson (376), Jefferson (558), Kanawha (3,510), Lewis (74), Lincoln (232), Logan (740), Marion (369), Marshall (279), Mason (172), McDowell (113), Mercer (667), Mineral (207), Mingo (553), Monongalia (2,269), Monroe (220), Morgan (131), Nicholas (183), Ohio (497), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (24), Pocahontas (68), Preston (194), Putnam (835), Raleigh (723), Randolph (408), Ritchie (36), Roane (96), Summers (96), Taylor (165), Tucker (62), Tyler (30), Upshur (238), Wayne (551), Webster (25), Wetzel (136), Wirt (41), Wood (528), Wyoming (240).

There is free COVID-19 testing today in Braxton, Doddridge, Greenbrier, Mingo, Monroe, Pendleton, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Braxton County, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holly Gray Park, 401 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

Doddridge County, 1 p.m.– 5 p.m., Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Greenbrier County, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., WV State Fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV

Mingo County, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lenore K-8, 1 Ranger Drive, Williamson, WV

Monroe County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe Health Center, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Pendleton County, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Wirt County, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Wirt County Health Department, 90 Senior Circle, Elizabeth, WV

Wood County, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6th Street, Parkersburg, WV (flu shots offered)

Wyoming County, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV



