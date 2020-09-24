No tricks: Kanawha County Commission sets Trick-or-Treat date

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says Trick-or-Treat is on this year.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, pending all guidelines and orders from the State of West Virginia, the commission said.

Commissioners are urging citizens to continue to use their best judgment and to follow social distancing guidelines as well as other recommendations from healthcare experts.

The county will provide guidance and recommendations at a later time.

