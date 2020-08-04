Non-profit going the extra mile to feed families during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A local non-profit is working to help feed families struggling during the pandemic by going directly into their communities.

The organization is known as Step By Step West Virginia. The non-profit works out of an American Legion post to cook and pack more than 600 meals a day.

“During the summer months, kids don’t have access to meals like they do during the school year. So, that’s our job. To make sure kids get fed during the summer months as they would the school year,” said Andrea Gould, Step By Step food director.

But what makes Step By Step different is they go directly into communities, whereas many school systems across the state only have bus stops for food pick up.

“A lot of our families in need are in our housing developments. So, we provide direct services so they don’t have to travel. A lot of our families are larger so it makes it easier for them to father the younger and older together,” said Makaylla Leonard with Step by Step.

The delivery is safe and socially distant. Step By Step also has a text alert system to let families know when they’re on the way and when to come out.

“It’s easier for us to transport and do contactless delivery. We load the busses and the kids can just grab them off the bus and it makes it safer. It prevents crowds and bigger gatherings,” Leonard said.

Step By Step mainly serves Charleston, but it also goes into surrounding areas like Lincoln and Logan County. They will continue to bridge the gap for summer feeding programs until the school year begins.

