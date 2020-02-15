Non-profit organization center offers convenient services in one location

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – The Neighbors Helping Neighbors building or “The Neighborhood” is a non-profit organization hub that offers resources for the public in one convenient location.

“The Neighborhood” is located at 2516 Carter Avenue in downtown Ashland, Kentucky and has been catering to the public’s needs since 2007.

The facility has grown throughout the years with the addition of new organizations and a $750,000 kitchen. The Ashland Community Kitchen can feed over 100 guests a day thanks to the volunteer staff and donations from the community and local businesses.

Other organizations located inside of the building are as follows:

Cares Community Assistance and Referral Service, Inc.

The Dressing Room (Free clothing)

Pathways, The Drop

Transportation Station (Bike program)

Clean Start, Ashland Area Presbyterian Church

River Cities Harvest (Local food pantry)





Seven organizations are located inside of “The Neighborhood” center along Carter Avenue in Ashland, KY. February 14, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

Whether it be clothing, food or healthcare products, visitors can walk into the facility and find what they’re looking for without wasting time and energy. The staff only asks that each guest provide proof of identification before accessing the services.

Executive Director, Todd Young says that convenience was a key factor when the center was created.

Why the concept works so well is we’ve identified one of the major problems, at least in our community, is transportation… It really helps our clients to come to one area, get everything taken care of for the most part (in) one place instead of going all over. Todd Young

The services provided within the building are free to the public. For more information on the