Non-profit organization supporting women in the workplace

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Women for Economic and Leadership Development, or ‘WELD,’ is a non-profit organization aimed at supporting women become successful in their respective industries.

“Right now we have over 100 members,” says one of the board members Danielle Waltz. “You look at some of the other chapters and we actually have a larger membership base than Pittsburgh; and for our community size, that’s a big deal.”

She says the Charleston community has done a good job of embracing women in leadership roles. But, she adds there are so many women at all stages of their career, whether they are at the start of their career or at the highest levels, that are looking for ways to network with one another and to have continuous education, learn new information about leadership, and have an opportunity to perhaps move on to a different role in the future.

This organization is a place for that.

If you would like to sign up, you can do so at www.weldusa.org