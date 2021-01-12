Non-profit survey gets community input on opioid crisis in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An organization in the Mountain State is working to reduce the number of opioid deaths. Now, they’re asking for the community’s help.

On Friday, the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute (WVDII) launched a new project designed to get the community’s input on a controversial topic here in the Mountain State’s Capitol City.

“It is a difficult conversation and I think it’s always one side or the other. And I think there probably is some middle ground there,” Said WVDII President Dr. Susan Bissett.

Finding that middle ground, that’s part of the goal behind a new research study from the WVDII that focuses on substance use disorder, harm reduction efforts and the syringe exchange program. Dr. Bissett knows the topic of substance abuse disorder and harm reduction has a past in the Capitol City.

“One of the things we hope to do is to publish what are best practices based on national standards, and what currently exists in WV, specifically in Kanawha Charleston area and then what are the community perceptions and then make recommendations going forward from there,” Bissett said.

Just this past year, a 3-year-old child was pricked by a dirty needle behind WV Health Right. The Charleston Police Department is still investigating a group handing out “health kits” without the proper authority to do so.

WVDII says it is not about evaluating any one program. There are more than 18 in the state and they don’t have the power to do that. Instead, they are hoping to create a community conversation based on real numbers.

“It is so important and so is transparency, as I said, and that is really the goal here. We are treating this as a collaborative platform for the community,” Charlee Fox, assessment and research director at WVDII said.

The research will include a short survey – online and anonymous. It’s open to the public, specifically anyone living in West Virginia through a link on the institute’s website.

“You can’t do it without community support, and so you have to determine where the level of community support is at and see if you are able to meet in the middle somewhere. because having something is better than having nothing at all,” Bissette said.

There will also be small group discussions for those interested. The online survey is available until Jan. 22.