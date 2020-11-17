Non-profit trains beekeepers in overlooked local communities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia bees and their sought-after honey are giving residents more than just something sweet.

One non-profit is using beekeeping to create jobs and restore ecosystems throughout the state.

Inside the mailroom of the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective in Hinton Monday, staff were busily bottling honey they’ve harvested from 150 beekeepers to ship out to customers all over the country.

They’ll tell you…honey is like wine.

“Think, temperature, elevation — of course the ground the grapes grow in…well, the trees the honey comes from,” said Terri Giles the vice president of Appalachian Headwaters.

The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective is a part of the nonprofit Appalachian Headwaters.

Since its inception in 2017, they’ve trained over a hundred people in distressed counties all over central West Virginia to be beekeepers.

“What we do is give people in communities who’ve been overlooked a chance to make a real profitable living from doing something that is a part of their heritage,” said Giles.

“What we do is give people in communities who’ve been overlooked a chance to make a real profitable living from doing something that is a part of their heritage.” Terri Giles

Michael Beckner is one of them.

“I had no idea about bees and the people here brought me in and taught me everything from the ground up about bees — and about how to treat them,” said Beckner.

Beckner says he doesn’t mind the bee stings that come along with being a beekeeper.

Giles explains West Virginia honey is special because unlike clover honey, the bees feed on blooms from trees like sourwood.

It’s the reason for the lighter, sweeter, and even two-toned honey they bottle.

“On the top, you got the lighter color, that’s sourwood, the lower color of it is probably basswood,” said Giles demonstrating one of their ombre-colored glass honey jars with their honey in it.

The Appalachian Bee Collective recently launched their website to expand their reach, you can find it here.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news