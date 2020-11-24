North Carolina man rescues little girl wandering alone in early morning cold

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Javin Kea, of Charlotte, found a little girl wandering alone outside in the cold.

“When I heard the noise and I saw her, I just went and got her,” said Kea, who found the girl next to a car with a bottle in her hand. “Actually, the coat I’m wearing is the coat I put on her. She was pretty cold, so I wrapped her up in that.”

Instead of driving to work, he took her inside and put on the movie “Frozen.” Kea said he put the movie on because he wanted to make her feel safe.

“My nieces love “Frozen,” and I saw when that first came out, that was kind of a thing kids loved, so I was just like … I put “Frozen” on and go from there,” Kea said. “I would want the same thing done if it was my daughter.”

Kea said he knocked on doors for about 20 minutes, but no one answered.

“I was just asking her her name. Did she know where she stayed? I was pointing in directions of buildings, but she just kind of shook her head,” Kea said.

He called the police and tweeted out a photo, asking social media to help him find the girl’s parents. The tweet blew up with more than 71,000 likes and 40,000 retweets.

This tweet went viral after a man found a little girl wandering outside in the cold at 4:00AM Sunday morning. He played the movie Frozen to make her feel safe until police arrived. She's with her family tonight. More from the guy who found her @FOX46News at 10:00. pic.twitter.com/h7vIEmRBFD — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFOX46) November 24, 2020

It wasn’t until much later that morning that police were able to reunite the little girl with her family.

The girl’s mom didn’t offer an explanation as to how her daughter got out of the apartment, but she did thank Kea, who likely saved the girl’s life.