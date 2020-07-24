Notice: Hours affected at local courthouse due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you are needing to take care of any business at the Kanawha County Courthouse or the Judicial Annex you’ll have a smaller window of time if you plan to go in person.

Starting Monday there will be reduced public hours at those locations after positive COVID-19 cases were discovered among employees in several offices.

“Not just at the Judicial Annex but the prosecutor’s office, the clerk’s office and we are wanting to make sure that we are decreasing foot traffic,” said Commissioner Ben Salango.

The hours will now be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The elected officials will have discretion if people need to get into the office early,” he said.

Even though public hours will be reduced, employees will still be at work.

“You’ll still be able to reach out to the people in the courthouse. Employees – they’ll be inside working. It is just a matter of reducing foot traffic so we keep everybody safe,” Salango explained.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, hearings at the Judicial Annex will not be affected.

With the increased cases, the Kanawha County Commission has been working closely with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

“Places where you get a lot of people through and there is a lot of exposure they need to look seriously at that,” said John Law with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.

So far the Kanawha Charleston Health Department has tested more than 13,000 people county wide.

