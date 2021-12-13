Number of fire fatalities higher in West Virginia than in many other states

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After another fatal fire in Kanawha County over the weekend, fire officials are reminding people to make sure they have working fire alarms in their homes. West Virginia State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree says people can contact their local fire department or the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office for resources.

So far this year there have been 41 fire fatalities in West Virginia. Tyree says that is average for the state but above average for the entire nation.

People living in rural difficult to reach areas and an aging population are two of the reasons Tyree said those numbers tend to be higher in West Virginia.

“There are a lot of people that like to live alone that don’t have people who check on them. Our numbers we normally find more than 60% of our fatalities are those 60 and above and most of them on average are 70 and above,” Tyree said.

If you want to make sure your smoke alarm is properly installed your local fire department can help you check that too.