Numbers for COVID-19 cases in schools, actions and outcomes not always current, easy to follow

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) COVID-19 has made for a school year unlike any other. How the school days look can change by the week, by the day and even school to school and class to class.

Some listings on county websites that haven’t been updated for several days and contain language that may not always be clear when it comes to getting an idea of the overall number of total cases throughout various county school systems since schools re-opened. The West Virginia Department of Education website has some similar inconsistencies when it comes to overall numbers.

According to Christy Day, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Education, the WVDE has requested all counties to include closure information in the WVEIS system. This process has begun this week. “This will give the Department an idea of COVID-19 related interruptions that require remote learning. At this time, the School Outbreaks chart on the WVDE website tracks COVID-19 outbreaks (defined as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group). These have not led to school closures. The school closure page is self-reported and the data included on that page varies. To our best knowledge, closures have been connected to the lack of essential staff, quarantining, contact tracing and deep cleaning,” she explained.

As for the number of people who have needed to quarantine because of school related exposures we are told that information is tracked by various county health departments.

