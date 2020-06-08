Nurse practitioner, four staffers test positive at Williamson nursing home

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — A nurse practitioner and four other staff members at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

The center made the announcement Saturday, June 6, 2020, on its Facebook page.

The center said the nurse practitioner and four staff members tested positive for the virus and are currently quarantined at their respective homes.

The center has been performing COVID-19 screenings for patients and staff since March.

The center said it has been following CDC and state guidelines.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

