Nurse practitioner, four staffers test positive at Williamson nursing home

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — A nurse practitioner and four other staff members at the Williamson Health and Wellness Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
The center made the announcement Saturday, June 6, 2020, on its Facebook page.
The center said the nurse practitioner and four staff members tested positive for the virus and are currently quarantined at their respective homes.
The center has been performing COVID-19 screenings for patients and staff since March.
The center said it has been following CDC and state guidelines.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons
- Crews responding to fire in Charleston
- Hottest Temperatures of Year to Strike this Week!
- Charleston protest over Confederate statue gets heated
- ‘Cookout-style rally’ held on Charleston’s west side
- West Virginia COVID-19 cases continue to rise, no new deaths reported
- Glazed or jelly? Doughnuts lure city-roaming bear into trap
- Stray gator relocated from causeway after tropical storm flooding
- Man breaks record by drinking liter of lime juice
- Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand announce $100 million donation over next 10 years