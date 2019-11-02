Nurses educate teachers on how to save lives

KENOVA, W.Va. (WOWK) – Ronda Brown is a nurse and trauma coordinator at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She’s also from Wayne County and understands the importance of getting medical care to rural areas.

“We need people in a crowd if something goes wrong that can make that quick decision,” Brown said.

That’s why she and Jenny Murray, a nurse and director of trauma services for Cabell Huntington Hospital, have made it their mission with the “Stop the Bleed” campaign to see that schools are prepared for the worst of events.

“Between the years of 2000 and 2015, in the United States, there were 177 active shooter events,” Murray said. “Which equals out to almost 12 active shooter events a year.”

Brown and Murray say gaining knowledge and training hands-on is key. Teachers and staff in Wayne County are now trained on what to do in case they are ever put in an active shooter situation. Each school in Wayne County is also now equipped with trauma kits, too. The trauma kits are complete with a tourniquet so if something traumatic happens in a rural area, stopping the bleed could mean saving a life.

“From Sandy Hook Elementary, when they went back and looked at that there were approximately four kids, if somebody had known how a tourniquet works or to stop bleeding, didn’t have to die,” Brown said.

They say when you’re in rural schools like in Wayne County, time is sensitive in an emergency situation.

“Sometimes it could take upwards of an hour to get somebody to the hospital or trauma center,” Murray said.

“What we’re providing in these kits could truly mean the difference between life and death for a child or an adult that’s been injured,” Brown said.

Each kit is approximately $650 and paid for by the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation.

