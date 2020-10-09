Nursing homes indoor visitations permitted in Ohio next week

FILE – In this July 17, 2020 file photo, a senior citizen holds the hand of a care coordinator at a Health facility in Miami. One in five U.S. nursing homes say they still faced severe shortages of protective gear like N95 masks this summer, according to a study Thursday that also found facilities struggled with a lack of staff as COVID-19 cases rebounded. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced indoor visitation has been permitted in Ohio Nursing homes starting Monday, Oct. 13.

Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes has signed the order to allow indoor visitation at nursing home and that facilities are required to meet health and safety requirements.

Safety and health requirements include:

Two visitors for a maximum of 30 minutes

Visitors will have to be socially distanced and wear a face covering

Visitation must be in separate areas away from resident’s rooms.

Facilities are required to report visitation information, including visitation status, hours, maximum visitation time, and number of visitors via an online dashboard.

