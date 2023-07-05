(WOWK) — Very hot temperatures up around 90 degrees on top of humidity will cause scattered showers and storms as a cold front tries to also move in from the west between Thursday and Friday. Look for a round of showers and storms to come in from the west late Thursday and fade as it runs into slightly more stable air in WV. See the slideshow below for an idea of what the future radar should look like.

Friday should start with quiet conditions only to be followed once again by a round of showers and storms that fades late in the day.

While the storms do not look to be severe there can be lightning and major downpours which could briefly overwhelm storm drains in any given area.

Temperatures will slide a little on Sunday after we see more rain coming in Saturday night into Sunday.

