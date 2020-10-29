October 28th deemed Thomas Hill Day

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Today marking a new holiday for the city of Huntington. “Thomas Hill Day”, named after a man who played a major in improving the Fairfield community.

Earlier this afternoon at the A.D. Lewis Community center, roughly a dozen people gathered at the track to commemorate and honor Thomas Hill.

Hill worked at the community center for decades and changed the lives of dozens of boys and girls, keeping them off the streets and in the classrooms and on the field.

And one of those athletes Hill made an impact on was Duran Jackson who says Hill changed his life for the better.

“It was good to know you had somewhere to go to get a hot meal, so that was one thing, and then provided good programs for us, always had sports – something for us to do and like I said just a great role model.”

Because of his tireless work to better the Fairfield community, the track has been named after him and nd October 28th has been proclaimed “Thomas Hill Day” for the city of Huntington.

