ODOT steps into the future with remote-controlled mower

(WKBN) — Ever been moving the yard only to look over with envy at the neighbor who has a riding mower or zero-turn model?

The Ohio Department of Transportation now has a mower that turns heads. It’s called a Slope Mower and is controlled by remote.

ODOT has a handful of these mowers around the state and only uses them on steep slopes where it’s tough to put a tractor and cut grass safely, or would even be uneconomical to use several workers with weed whackers.

It’s about the size of a standard riding mower.

“It’s a more efficient way to be able to take care of those hard-to-reach areas of the right of way that we have to take care of. It certainly is an efficient tool. A safer tool. And that’s what makes it great for ODOT to use,” said ODOT press secretary Matt Bruning.