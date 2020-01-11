Off-road racers off all ages kick up the mud for ‘Battle in the Barn’

JACKSON, OHIO (WOWK) When the Winter months roll around, sometimes it’s hard for off-road racers in the Tri-State area to find a track to race on, but in Southeast Ohio there is a track that offers racing no matter what the weather is like outside.



The sound of engines revving could be heard in Jackson, Ohio as off-road-racers competed in an exhaust filled Henderson Indoor Arena for the Fasttraxx Battle in the Barn, a competition designed for dirt bike and ATV racers during the Winter months.

“If it’s raining outside. . . its Wintertime . . people are looking for a place to ride, and we have a place for them to ride their motorcycles in the Winter,” said Norm Bickley, organizer of Fasttraxx Battle in the Barn.

Bickley said Battle in the Barn is part of the nine round Fastraxx Winter Series that ends in February. The two day competition attracted more than 200 racers this weekend from all over the area, including 61- year- old Scott Johnson, who said you are never too old to do what you love.

“When you stop doing what you are passionate about that’s when you start going down hill. You just have to be focused, positive and take care of yourself,” said Johnson.

Scott Johnson

There were thirty two races held on Friday night, based on age and skill level. Eleven- year- old Katie Cullen, was one of the competitors in the event, and she said there is nothing a boy can do that a girl can’t do better.

“It doesn’t matter that I am a girl. I can do better,” said Cullen. .

She also said that when she isn’t racing her ATV on the track she competes in beauty pageants, but she said she enjoys racing more because she likes to, “go fast and get muddy”.



Katie Cullen

Cullen said she was pumped for her race Friday night and ready to beat her boyfriend, but on a 65 degree night in January she said she would have liked to race outdoors.

“There is more space and bigger jumps. . .outdoors there can be mud puddles. . . and bigger mud puddles,” said Cullen.

Bickely said the top three finishers receive trophies, but everyone who competes in Battle in the Barn receives participation trophies.

The next Fasttraxx series event is January 24-25.

