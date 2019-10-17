Officers get new first aid kits and training

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – They help find and rescue people. They detect drugs, accelerants, and explosives. They’re an extension of their handlers. Now, law enforcement officers are better equipped to care of them.

Sargent Charles Young with the K-9 division of the Charleston Police Department has been working with dogs for nearly two decades.

“That dog does a lot of miraculous things for the community,” Young said. Young said getting first-aid training for their four-legged partners leaves them better equipped to handle an emergency with them. Aside from the training, officers also received a first-aid kit made especially for K-9’s.

Trooper Pat Hamilton is with the Kentucky State Police. He said he never had a first-aid kit for his dog until today. He says his relationship with his partner makes this a priority.

“It’s a unique bond,” Hamilton said. “I was actually talking to some of the other guys and they share the same bond, being handlers. We’re with these dogs so much, sometimes more than our own families.”

Each kit is filled with a number of items, from bandages and tape, to peroxide and Narcan.

Veterinarian Kelly Pinkston showed officers step-by-step what to do if their partner breaks a leg or gets seriously in other ways.

“If something bad did happen to my partner, I could potentially save his life,” Hamilton said.

For many police departments there aren’t additional funds for K-9 units, so they rely on donations and grants, even their handlers paying out-of-pocket. Today’s training and first-aid kits were completely free.

There are more than 80 K-9 units in the Tri-state area that didn’t have first-aid kits for their dogs. These officers say having these kits and this training gives them a leg up in the event something traumatic happens to their partner.

“You can’t beat knowledge,” Young said. “The more knowledge you have the better you are at everything.”

Every Little Caesar’s in our region raised a combined $10,000 to supply the training and the kits. They say they’ll start another campaign for law enforcement next April.