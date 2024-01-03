ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – For the second time in six weeks, a person died in St. Albans after being hit by a train.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 2, around 9:30 p.m. when a woman was struck near Rust Street and Swans Lane. Investigators identified 30-year old Shaylah Totten as the victim.

Totten’s cousin Rachel Johnson says Totten had been going through a rough patch. Both her parents and a sister passed away, and Totten was still grieving their losses.

“She was a very happy person that had been through a lot of things that took a toll on her,” Johnson said. “I grew up with her my whole life. She’s more like a sister to me than a cousin. She’s a good person.”

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, 34 people were hit by a train in West Virginia in 2023, resulting in six deaths. Those numbers are on par with numbers in years past, officials say. Those numbers include eight deaths in 2022, three in 2021, and seven in 2020.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department says many of those cases come down to drug or alcohol impairment or to negligence.

Neighbors including Michael Jeffers who live near the railroad tracks in St. Albans say people need to be more careful.

“People should stay off the tracks unless they stay on the side roads,” Jeffers said. “It’s a terrible thing when it happens. What can you say? You really shouldn’t be on the tracks. It’s dangerous.”

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind the public that walking along railroad tracks or ignoring flashing signs are not only dangerous, but illegal. The KCSO also says it can take long distances for trains to come to full stops.

On Tuesday, the train did not come to a stop for another mile and a half after Totten was hit.