OH Division of EMS launches online licensing system for medical transportation services

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Division of Emergency Medical Services announced the recent launch of their online Medical Transportation Licensing System to allow private medical transportation services to apply for initial and renewal licenses. The department says the new system eliminates paper applications and forms and also offers efficiency upon application renewal, cost savings in electronic payment, and is environmentally friendly.

The Ohio Division of Emergency Medical Services says private medical transportation services include licensed ambulance, ambulette, mobile intensive care, and air medical services. These services will be able to create their own account in MTLS Online to view existing information, make updates to vehicles, liability insurance coverage, satellite locations, and renew their licenses online with ease, according to a press release from the division.

Service renewals taking place in March will still receive a renewal application by mail 60 days prior to the license expiration date with the option of renewing with a paper application and payment or submitting online via MTLS Online.

Starting in April, agencies renewing services will receive an email 60 days prior to their expiration date, however, the division says they will be required to renew using MTLS Online.

