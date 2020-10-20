OH man admits to impersonating nurse, working with child patients for years without license

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (WKBN) – A Hamilton County man pleaded guilty Monday to stealing an identity and impersonating a nurse for almost four years.

Investigators with the Ohio Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud section say 28-year-old Martez Rhandell Morris stole a nurse’s identity and created fraudulent documents to get a job as a licensed practical nurse.

According to the Attorney General Office, Morris provided care for several children and disabled adults.

One of the victims was a 20-month-old child. Investigators say Morris gave breathing treatments to administered medication to the child.

“It’s a special kind of abuse to play pretend nurse to a kid who needs serious care,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “The abuse of trust is even worse than the fraud — and I hope the judge takes that into account at sentencing.”

Morris pleaded guilty to identity fraud, tampering with public records, Medicaid fraud and practicing nursing without a license.

He also pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of endangering children.

Morris spent about eight months in jail after his 2019 arrest. He posted a $200,000 bond.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

