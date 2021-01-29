Ohio announces school vaccination schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWK) — Ohio K-12 teachers and necessary staff for in-person learning (including those in public, private and career-tech entities) learned today when they will be able to start receiving vaccines.

In order for schools to return to in-person learning (either full-time or in a hybrid model) by Governor Mike DeWine’s stated goal date of March 1, the governor had to identify teachers and personnel necessary for said in-person learning as Phase 1B recipients as part of the Ohio COVID-19 Vaccination program

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1,” said Governor DeWine. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

The plan is also intended to make simplify the process of vaccinating staff while also allowing most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date. Local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions for the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks.

To learn more about the locations and times of the vaccination sites, eligible recipients should contact their administrators.

The following documents were provided by the governor’s office and list the entities by county in the week when teachers and personnel are able to begin vaccinations.

Week One (Beginning February 1st)

Week Two (Beginning February 8th)

Week Three (Beginning February 15th)

Week Four (Beginning February 22nd)