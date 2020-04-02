Ohio Attorney General cuts red tape to get law enforcement cadets, retirees in field faster

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has directed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy to expedite the final examinations of about 300 police cadets and allow them to quickly bolster the ranks of law enforcement in Ohio.

With the growing number of Ohioans infected with COVID-19, and knowing the risk of communal spread, communities must do everything they can to protect their residents, Yost says. Given that uncertainty, the need for ample law enforcement officers to protect Ohioans is critical. However, officers are at high risk of becoming ill due to their frequent interactions with the public.

“We have to do everything legally, and safely, within our power to get officers and deputies on the streets of our state,” Yost says. “Our brave men and women in uniform will be exposed to the coronavirus, and we need to make sure there are reinforcements should a worst-case scenario materialize.”

OPOTA says it will review a provisional certification for a cadet depending on the completion of certain critical training on a case-by-case basis and in consultation with the cadet’s basic training academy.

Yost says his team will devise a plan that will safely test those officers who have completed their required training but have not taken the final exam. Preliminary plans have the test offered on different days, allowing fewer people to be in the same room during the examination.

Yost says he is also working with local agencies to create a pathway for recently retired law enforcement officers in good standing to return to the streets of Ohio. This includes allowing returning officers one year to complete their required training from the date they are rehired.

“This pandemic is stretching the thin blue line even thinner,” Yost said. “Now more than ever, we need all hands on deck.”

OPOTA staff are working with local agencies to determine which required trainings retired officers will need to complete to be compliant with the academy’s certification. The trainings will be moved to eOPOTA and will be available through the online training portal, Yost says. The academy has also made online resources available for law enforcement officers who have retired within the past four years and who want to recommission and help in the field. The necessary online training will provide officers with a course in the required subject areas so they may be OPOTA-compliant.

