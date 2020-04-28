Ohio Catholic Bishops aiming for end of May to resume public Mass

The doors at San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church in the Old Town historic district of Albuquerque, New Mexico, remain closed Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is urging parishioners to stay home during Holy Week as state public health orders prompted by the coronavirus outbreak limit gatherings and social contact. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio’s Roman Catholic Bishops are looking to resume in-person Masses the last weekend of May, Diocese of Columbus Bishop Robert Brennan stated in a letter Tuesday.

Brennan said Ohio’s bishops met Monday to discuss churches resuming services after all public masses were cancelled for Ohioans March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC social distancing guidelines.

In his letter, Brennan also addressed safety: