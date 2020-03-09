Ohio community helps couple welcome quintuplets

BARBERTON, OH (CNN) – Any parent knows caring for one new baby is hard enough, so imagine welcoming five new babies!

That’s the reality right now for Hannah and Jacob Merton from Ohio. Their quintuplets – three girls and two boys were born Friday. The family’s community of Barberton wanted to help them out, so they organized an open baby shower for them!

While mom and babies are still in the hospital, dozens of residents dropped off diapers, blankets and other gifts for the family Sunday.

“It’s just beautiful to see everybody want to pour out their love on this young couple and their new babies,” one resident said.

The quintuplets are said to be doing well, and the Mertons have created a Facebook page called “5 Little Mertons” to provide updates on the babies and their journey.

