Ohio congressional candidate subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

FILE – In this June 26, 2021, file photo Republican congressional candidate Max Miller speaks at a rally in Wellington, Ohio. Miller filed a defamation lawsuit against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in a court in Cleveland on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, over allegations of physical abuse Grisham is leveling while promoting her new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.” (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – A former Trump aide and congressional candidate in Ohio says he has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

In a statement issued late Thursday, Republican Max Miller said he will defend his rights in what he describes as a partisan attack. Former President Donald Trump encouraged Miller, his former White House and campaign aide, to run and has endorsed his bid for a northeast Ohio congressional seat.

Miller initially planned to face fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, but Gonzalez announced he wouldn’t run for reelection facing pushback for supporting Trump’s impeachment.