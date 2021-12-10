Ohio congressional candidate subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – A former Trump aide and congressional candidate in Ohio says he has been subpoenaed by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
In a statement issued late Thursday, Republican Max Miller said he will defend his rights in what he describes as a partisan attack. Former President Donald Trump encouraged Miller, his former White House and campaign aide, to run and has endorsed his bid for a northeast Ohio congressional seat.
Miller initially planned to face fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, but Gonzalez announced he wouldn’t run for reelection facing pushback for supporting Trump’s impeachment.
