Ohio considering fund to protect opioid settlement money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is floating the idea of changing the state constitution to create a fund to help ensure future settlement money from government lawsuits over the opioid epidemic is used to address that problem.
A memo this week from a deputy attorney general suggested that’s the best way to handle the funding and ensure it isn’t diverted, as settlements with big tobacco companies were. Odds of quick action on the idea seem slim.
The governor considers it premature, and it would require legislative approval and a statewide vote. Lawmakers would have to OK it by Dec. 18 to put it on the March ballot.
