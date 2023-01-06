BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A worker at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Boardman said a customer threatened her and now she is afraid of him.

Officers were called at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to the shop on Market Street after a worker there said that a regular customer threatened to beat her up after he complained about the amount of bacon on his breakfast sandwich.

The woman said the man told her that he would “knock her the f*** out” and would send his daughter to the shop to beat her up, according to the police report.

The worker said the customer scared her, and she is worried that the man will return.

The woman told police that she only knows the man by his nickname and that he owns a business in Youngstown.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video and they advised the worker to make a copy and turn it over to police when possible. A report was taken.