Ohio Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted tour Lordstown Motors, get first look at new pickup truck

They got a first look at the 2020 Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted toured the new Lordstown Motors plant on Wednesday.

They met briefly with a small group of senior staff members and also got a first look at the 2020 Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck.

Gov. DeWine said it’s an exciting day for the Valley.

Last year, General Motors announced its decision to sell the plant to the start-up company. It had been used to produce the Chevrolet Cruze until GM decided to shutter the plant, citing a shift in focus to meet customers’ demand for larger vehicles.

Their visit comes prior to a visit by Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday. Pence is expected to speak at the reveal before participating in an event with law enforcement and community leaders.

Gov. DeWine said everyone will be excited to see the new truck on Thursday.

“I think this really is the future,” he said.