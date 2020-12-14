‘The vaccine is now in Ohio’: DeWine makes statement about COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK) Update 10:07 a.m. — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says the vaccine for the coronavirus has arrived in the Buckeye State around 9:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.

DeWine says the first of the vaccines will be administered to first-line responders who see COVID-19 patients every day and they’ll be administered around 11 a.m. at Ohio State University after they de-thaw the vaccine shipments.

The governor says he anticipates the vaccine will reach the University of Cincinnati and each hospital will receive 975 doses of the vaccine today.

“This is the day we’ve been waiting for. It starts the process for the the end…we know the end is a long way off but the end is now in sight,” DeWine said.

Eight more hospitals in Ohio are expected to receive 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and people in nursing home, including workers, will see vaccinations on Dec. 21.

