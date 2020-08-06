Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

(WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he tested positive for COVID-19 just prior to going to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.
The test was part of protocol for Trump’s visit to Ohio.
According to a news release from DeWine’s office, he had no symptoms at the time.
DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.
DeWine plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test today as part of the protocol to greet the president. Husted tested negative.
The Ohio Democratic Party issued the following statement from Chairman David Pepper:
“We are saddened to hear of Gov. Mike DeWine’s test result. We know how hard he’s been working to keep Ohioans safe, and this is just one more reminder that this virus can impact everyone. As fellow Ohioans, we stand with and support our governor and his family at this time.”
