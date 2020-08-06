Ohio Gov. DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

DeWine was supposed to greet President Donald Trump in Cleveland before testing positive

(WKBN) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he tested positive for COVID-19 just prior to going to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland.

The test was part of protocol for Trump’s visit to Ohio.

As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days. — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) August 6, 2020

According to a news release from DeWine’s office, he had no symptoms at the time.

DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested.

DeWine plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test today as part of the protocol to greet the president. Husted tested negative.

“We are saddened to hear of Gov. Mike DeWine’s test result. We know how hard he’s been working to keep Ohioans safe, and this is just one more reminder that this virus can impact everyone. As fellow Ohioans, we stand with and support our governor and his family at this time.”

