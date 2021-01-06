Ohio governor signs controversial “stand your ground” law

OHIO (WOWK) – Ohio residents now have another way to protect themselves after Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill yesterday that expands the state’s “stand your ground” law.

The bill eliminates a person’s duty to retreat before firing in self-defense at any place, including businesses, places of worship or protests.

Previously, the state of Ohio only allowed residents to “stand their ground” in their homes or vehicles.



Gov. DeWine initially was against the bill, hinting he would veto it, but Monday he signed the bill “in spirit of cooperation.”



However, Gov. DeWine did say he’s disappointed the legislature did not include in the bill the essential provisions that he proposed to make it harder for dangerous criminals to illegally possess and use guns.

“We’re seeing little kids in our cities, we can’t go a weekend it doesn’t seem that some child who is killed by shootings in our cities and it’s usually by a person who is a violent repeat offender who’s not supposed to have a gun anyway and so the legislature, this is a way to save a lot of lives in Ohio,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine says the focus needs to be on removing repeat violent offenders from our communities. Ohio becomes the 36th state with a similar measure which takes effect in 90 days.