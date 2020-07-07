Ohio hospital fires nurse who was caught on camera yelling racial slur

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has fired one of its employees after a video of her saying a racial slur was widely circulated on social media over the weekend.
The video, posted Saturday afternoon to Twitter, shows the woman outside a bar in Columbus in what appears to be a verbal altercation with the person recording the video.
After saying a racial slur, the woman is escorted away by police officers.
NCH announced Monday that the woman, reportedly a nurse, was terminated, calling her behavior “extremely troubling, inconsistent with our values.”
“Nationwide Children’s does not tolerate racist behavior or other conduct that insults the dignity of our staff, patients and families. Nationwide Children’s leadership strongly believes racism is a public health crisis that harms children and the community as a whole,” the hospital stated on Facebook.
