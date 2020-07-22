Coronavirus Updates

Ohio issues travel advisory for states with higher COVID-19 rates

by: Jen Steer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio issued a travel advisory for states with higher coronavirus rates, Gov. Mike DeWine announced during a news conference on Wednesday.

People coming into Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. This applies to Ohio residents and people traveling here from other states, whether they traveled for business or vacation.

The current list of states under the travel advisory includes Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas, as well as Puerto Rico. The list will be based on a seven-day rolling average and updated once a week.

DeWine discussed a group of 45 students from Belmont County who traveled together to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Initially, 16 tested positive for COVID-19. DeWine said now, 28 have tested positive.

“This situation is not unique. We have heard from multiple local health departments that they are tracing cases related to out-of-state travel. Trips to states where there are high positivity rates, such as South Carolina and Florida, are leading to outbreaks here in Ohio,” DeWine said.

