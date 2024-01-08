SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An investigation into the alleged sexual assault of two minors lead to the arrest of an Ohio man on Sunday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Andrew Gold, 31, from Wheelersburg was charged with 10 counts of rape of a child under the age of 10 and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Deputies said the investigation started after they received a call from a woman saying her daughter and another minor, both under 10-years-old, were sexually assaulted.

After questioning the suspect and searching his home, Gold was arrested and charged. He’s being held on a $1,020,000 bond and is expected to appear in court this week.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office said more charges will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.