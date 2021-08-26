Ohio man arrested in weekend fatal shooting

Jeffrey Barger, 49, of Columbus, was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened Saturday, Aug. 21 in Vinton County. (Photo Courtesy: Vinton County Sheriff’s Office)

VINTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Vinton County.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to reports of a shooting on State Route 671. They say when they arrived, they found the alleged suspect, identified as Jeffrey Barger, 49, of Columbus, in the yard with a loaded shotgun. He was arrested without incident.

The sheriff’s office says the victim, identified by deputies as Vincent Brown, 31, of South Bloomingville, was found lying in the yard. First responders administered first aid and he was flown by Life Flight to a hospital. He later died of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Barger has been taken to the Southeastern Regional Jail. The incident remains under investigation.