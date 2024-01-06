SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person is behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into a home before stealing a truck and leading deputies on a multi-county pursuit.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Lorenzo Peake Sr., 40, from Cincinnati, Oh, was arrested on several charges including aggravated robbery, attempted burglary, felonious assault and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

Deputies said the incident began Friday afternoon when they received a 911 call about two men attempting to break into a home on Houston Hollow Road. The caller told deputies the two men took off after they were confronted.

About an hour later, deputies received another 911 call from a different person saying their truck was stolen while they were parked along Vern Riffe Drive.

The caller told deputies that a man approached their truck with a firearm telling them to get out. However, when the caller refused to get out of the truck, the man allegedly began shooting at the passenger side window almost striking the caller.

When the driver got out of the car, deputies said the suspect took the truck and drove towards Scioto County Career Technical Center.

After attempts to stop the vehicle failed, deputies said a pursuit began along U.S. 23 and eventually onto U.S. 52. The pursuit reached speeds up to 140 mph, while the suspect, Peake, allegedly threw items from the truck at the pursing officers.

Deputies said multiple agencies assisted utilizing stop sticks. While attempting to avoid the stop sticks, Peake crashed into a guardrail , and allegedly tried to grab his firearm while officers were attempting to arrest him.

Peake was taken to the hospital to be treated and released. He is currently being held without bond and is expected to appear in court next week.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office said more charges will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury at a later date.